Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Round Of Snow Will Usher In Start Of Weekend: Five-Day Forecast
Police & Fire

Man Critical Following Shooting At Fairfield County AutoZone

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the AutoZone parking lot in Bridgeport.
A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the AutoZone parking lot in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man is in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of an area AutoZone.

The 27-year-old Derby man was shot around 7:32 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, at the store located at 300 North Ave., in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

When police arrived on the scene they found the man shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen. Patrol officers facilitated the victim's transport to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, Gilleran said.

As of 10:00 p.m., the crime scene at 300 North Avenue has been cleared and the streets have been opened to the normal flow of traffic.

The Bridgeport Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Migdalia Ayala at 203-581-5201 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.