Man Critical Following Shooting At Fairfield County AutoZone

A Connecticut man is in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of an area AutoZone.

The 27-year-old Derby man was shot around 7:32 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, at the store located at 300 North Ave., in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

When police arrived on the scene they found the man shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen. Patrol officers facilitated the victim's transport to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, Gilleran said.

As of 10:00 p.m., the crime scene at 300 North Avenue has been cleared and the streets have been opened to the normal flow of traffic.

The Bridgeport Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Migdalia Ayala at 203-581-5201 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

