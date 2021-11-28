Man Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Including Cruiser After Shooting, CT State Police Say

A 63-year-old Connecticut man was arrested after authorities said he was involved in a shooting and then crashed into multiple vehicles, including a police cruiser, during a pursuit.

Hartford County resident William Ramos Sr., of New Britain, was arrested following an investigation into a shooting on Friday, Nov. 26, in Manchester.

A 56-year-old woman came into the lobby of the police department with a gunshot wound to her hand at about 9 p.m. on Friday, the Manchester Police Department reported.

The woman reported that she suffered the injury during an altercation with her son's father inside of her home, police said.

The woman's home was checked, and authorities determined that the suspect, identified as Ramos, had fled the scene, police reported.

Investigators determined that Ramos was in the area of Lilley Street. At about 2 a.m., officers and detectives located a gray Subaru Outback driven by Ramos in the area, police said.

As officers approached the Subaru, Ramos drove away, authorities said.

While driving away, Ramos rammed a parked vehicle and police cruiser, police reported.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident.

Ramos then drove south on Main Street at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Connecticut State Police troopers located the Subaru at 2:06 p.m. traveling west on I-84.

Police said the Subaru crashed near Exit 39A, and Ramos ran into a wooded area.

Ramos was located and arrested with assistance from the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit, police said.

Police said Ramos was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the altercation with the woman. He was later taken to the Manchester Police Department.

Authorities said Ramos was charged with the following:

Home Invasion

First-degree assault

First-degree burglary

First-degree threatening

First-degree reckless endangerment

Criminal use of a firearm

Criminal Possession of a firearm

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Ramos' bond was set at $500,000, police said.

Authorities said Ramos is set to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 29.

