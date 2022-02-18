Man Charged With Traveling To Fairfield County To Have Sex With Minor, Police Say

A Connecticut man was nabbed in a sting for allegedly setting up a meeting to have sex with a minor in Fairfield County.

Hartford County resident Ray Caceres, age 38, of Rocky Hill, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 17, by Greenwich Police.

According to Lt. John Slusarz, of the Greenwich Police, over the past several weeks the department's special victims unit conducted an undercover online operation where a detective posed as a 13-year-old girl from Greenwich who was befriended by Caceres.

Over the course of the investigation, Caceres began to steer the conversations became "sexually explicit" in nature, Slusarz said.

He also began to describe sex ats that he wanted to perform on the 13-year-old when they met, he added.

Caceres made plans to the "girl" in person in Greenwich to carry out the acts, Slusarz said.

On Thursday, Caceres traveled to Greenwich and was arrested without incident when he arrived at the pre-arranged location, police said.

Caceres was charged with:

Criminal attempt sexual contact with a victim under 16

Criminal attempt at sexual assault

Criminal attempt enticing a minor by computer

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

