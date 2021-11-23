Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: Cases Rising Faster In CT Than Any Other State; Latest Breakdown By County, Community
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Robert Mills
Robert Mills Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A man from the region who allegedly sexually abused a minor over a period of time has been extradited to Fairfield County.

Robert Mills, age 74, of New York City, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that began in July of 2020, said Captain Robert Cipolla, of the Wilton Police.

Mills is accused of sexually assaulting a minor victim over the course of several years, police said. 

He was arrested by NYPD and following extradition, was transported from Riker's Island to Wilton PD by Wilton officers.

Mills was held on a $250,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.