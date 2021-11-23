Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man from the region who allegedly sexually abused a minor over a period of time has been extradited to Fairfield County.

Robert Mills, age 74, of New York City, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that began in July of 2020, said Captain Robert Cipolla, of the Wilton Police.

Mills is accused of sexually assaulting a minor victim over the course of several years, police said.

He was arrested by NYPD and following extradition, was transported from Riker's Island to Wilton PD by Wilton officers.

Mills was held on a $250,000 bond.

