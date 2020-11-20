Man Charged With Forgery After Opening Fake Credit Cards, Charging $35K, Wilton Police Say

Wilton police arrested an area man on 13 counts of forgery after he allegedly opened numerous credit cards using a Fairfield County resident's name and charged more than $35K in goods.

Bradley Badia, 35 of Hamden, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 4, for the incidents which took place in February, Wilton police said.

According to Wilton Police in February a Wilton resident reported that their personal identifying information was used to open credit card accounts with Home Depot, Ikea, and Lord and Taylor.

The fraudulently opened credit card accounts were subsequently used at various store locations in Connecticut and New Jersey amassing a total of approximately $35,886.38 in fraudulent purchases, Wilton Police said.

Badia was charged with:

Forgery of symbols

13 counts of forgery

Identity theft

He is being held until his court date scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 in Stamford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.