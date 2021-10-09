Man Charged With DUI After Driving Into Active Work Zone In Fairfield County, Police Say

A driver was allegedly intoxicated when he intentionally disobeyed traffic signs and drove through an active work zone in Fairfield County, police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, a New Canaan police officer on patrol spotted a driver ignoring traffic control signs, at which point he entered a road closed due to construction at the intersection of Main Street and Locust Avenue.

The officer proceeded to stop the driver, later identified as Darien resident Thomas Philip Rossi, age 48, with an assist from a second officer who was working construction detail at the site.

During the subsequent stop, officers said that Rossi showed signs of impairment, and he refused to submit a sample to determine his blood alcohol content.

Rossi was charged with the illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and “failure to comply with the instructions that may cause disapproval of proposed regulations.”

He was released on a $250 bond and scheduled to return to court in New Canaan on Friday, Nov. 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.