Man Charged With Chasing Person With Box Cutter, Slashing Tires Outside Convenience Store

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly chasing another man around the parking lot of a convenience store with a box cutter and then slashing his tires.

Police responded to the incident around 5:30 a.m., Monday, June 1, at the Cumberland Farms in Milford, said the Milford Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Rhonel Russell, of Bridgeport, had allegedly punched an acquaintance in the face, and then chased him around the parking lot with a box cutter, police said.

Russell then allegedly slashed the victim's tires with the box cutter. He is also accused of possessing less than a half-ounce of marijuana.

He was charged with:

Assault

Criminal mischief

Breach of peace

Threatening

Possession of marijuana

Russell was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 17.

