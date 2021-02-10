Man Charged With Assault For Crash Severely Injuring Passenger In Fairfield County

A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault in connection with a crash last year that severely injured his passenger in Fairfield County.

Brian O’Connell, a Wilton resident, was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday, Feb. 9, by the Stamford Police for the crash that took place on. Friday, Oct. 16, said Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth.

According to Booth, the crash took place around 10:59 p.m., Oct. 16 at the intersection of North State Street and Canal Street when a 2017 Jaguar being driven by Diana Feliz, age 23, of Norwalk, was traveling eastbound on North State Street.

While going through the intersection of North State Street, the Jaguar collided with a 2012 Ford Escape driven by O'Connell, Booth said.

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to be re-directed to the northwest corner of the intersection, where they came to rest. Both vehicles suffered very heavy damage, he said.

The occupants of the Escape had to be extricated from the vehicle by Stamford Fire Rescue.

All of the parties involved were transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

The passenger of the Ford Escape, Zachary Adams, 22, of Wilton, suffered very severe injuries for which he is still undergoing treatment, Booth said.

O’Connell also suffered serious injuries, during the crash.

The occupants of the Jaguar were transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

O’Connell was charged with a single count of assault and released after posting a $25,000 court set bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.