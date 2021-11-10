Man Charged With Assault, Carjacking In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man was arrested for his involvement in a series of crimes that included assaulting and carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

Jose Francisco Ramos, age 52, of Bridgeport, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 9, by US Marshals for the incident which took place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, said Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

On Oct. 13, around 7:40 a.m., Trumbull Police received multiple calls about an armed carjacking at an office building on Corporate Drive, where a gun was displayed, Weir said.

The victim reported that as she arrived for work and was sitting in her car was when Ramos, appeared and pointed a firearm at her, he added.

He then forced his way into her vehicle and a struggle ensued. As Ramos physically forced the victim further into her vehicle he entered the driver’s seat and continued to assault the victim, Weir said.

Ramos eventually put the vehicle into drive and attempted to drive away with the victim still inside.

The victim, who was in fear for her life, managed to put the vehicle back in park and escaped out of the passenger’s side door before Ramos fled in her car, police said.

Responding officers located the fleeing vehicle driven by Ramos, but he continued to flee, driving recklessly, and struck another vehicle as he eluded his immediate capture.

The female victim sustained minor injuries due to the assault and escape, she was treated by Trumbull EMS and transported to Bridgeport Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. No other injuries were reported, Weir said.

Weir said in addition to the above, there is an active restraining order in place for the victim against Ramos, and there are several outstanding warrants for the arrest of Ramos, by another local police agency, for similar domestic-related crimes he has committed against this victim.

Ramos also had another active arrest warrant from Trumbull police for several crimes he had previously committed against her, Weir added.

In September, the victim reported to the Trumbull Police that while she was at work, she would find minor damage to her vehicle. She immediately became frightened as this was a sign that Ramos, whom she has an active restraining order against, would do this to let her know that he is around.

Ramos had also constantly attempted to contact the victim while she was at work during this time.

Trumbull Police investigation determined that Ramos violated the active restraining order and an arrest warrant was eventually issued for this incident.

Following his arrest by Marshals, Ramos was charged with:

Reckless endangerment\

Kidnapping with a firearm

Larceny

Robbery

Breach of Peace

Stalking

Weapons in vehicle

Criminal violation of a restraining order

Criminal use of a weapon

Assault

Engaging police in pursuit

Reckless driving

Operating under suspension,

Evading responsibility.

He was held on a $500,000 court set bond for the Oct. 13 incidents.

He was also held on the September incident on a $50,000 bond.

