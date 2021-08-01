Man Charged In $6K Theft From Store In Fairfield County

A suspect has been charged for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Fairfield County store with two others.

Westport Police said officers responded to a report of shoplifting just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2020 at the Ulta Beauty located at 1365 Post Road East.

Employees told police that three people came into the store and put a large amount of merchandise in a handbasket.

The suspects then allegedly left the store without paying and drove away.

The merchandise was estimated to be worth a total of about $6,000, police said.

Investigators were later able to identify one of the three suspects as Andres Barclett, age 27, of Hartford, according to police.

Police said he was arrested on Tuesday, July 27. Barclett was charged with third-degree larceny and third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was held on $50,000 bond and arraigned in court later that day.

