Man Charged For Fatal Shooting Outside Lounge In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man has been charged with the murder of another man outside an area lounge.

Robert Sorrells, age 27, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 21 for the murder of Jonathan DaSilva, according to Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport Emergency Management.

Bridgeport Police Det. Robert Winkler obtained an arrest warrant for Sorrells, charging him with fatally shooting DaSilva earlier this month outside of the VIP Lounge on Pembroke Street, Appleby said.

"Great work by lead detective Robert Winkler, and all those who assisted in the case," Appleby said.

Sorrells was charged with:

Murder;

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.

Sorrells is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.