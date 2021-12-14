Man Charged For Broad-Daylight Shooting Putting Dozens In Danger In Fairfield County

After a months-long investigation, a Fairfield County man has been arrested for an alleged dangerous daytime shooting that put dozens of residents in jeopardy.

Kenneth Jeffries, age 25, of Norwalk, was arrested Friday, Dec. 10, for the Tuesday, Sept. 7 stalking shooting on Summer Street in Stamford.

According to Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police, Jeffries fired five gunshots at two men walking in the parking lot at 920 Summer St. around 3:30 p.m.

“This is a very busy intersection where you will usually find a line of people at Dairy Queen, people waiting at the bus stop, and at the pizza shop," Conklin said,"

During the incident, Conklin said Jeffries stalked the two men to the corner, where he fired multiple shots at them from his parked car.

Conklin said, no one was struck by the bullets, but bullets were found at the Planet Pizza shop and in a vehicle.

Jeffries was developed as a suspect after months of collecting surveillance video from the surrounding area and interviewing witnesses by a squad of Stamford’s Major Crimes Unit, under the leadership of Sgt. Jennifer Lynch.

"I commend the squad for the work they performed to identify Jefferies, the entire team worked hard to bring him to justice," he added. "Jefferies showed a serious, callous disregard for the safety of the community."

A convicted felon with a parole violation, Jefferies was arrested by state police after he was stopped in Bethany for speeding.

He was charged with:

Criminal attempt at assault

Criminal possession of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

An additional charge of violation of probation was added. He is being held on a $515,000 bond.

