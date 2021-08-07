Contact Us
Man Carjacks Victim From Fairfield County Selling Vehicle On Facebook Marketplace, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Davon Brown
Davon Brown Photo Credit: Shelton Police Department

A Connecticut man was arrested for an alleged carjacking that was supposed to be a sale of a vehicle over Facebook Marketplace.

Shelton Police Department arrested 21-year-old Davon Brown of New Haven on Friday, Aug. 6, said Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango.

The arrest stems from a carjacking complaint made on Friday, June 30, when a complainant informed police that he listed his vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace and Brown showed interest. 

The complainant alleged when Brown arrived to view the car he pulled out a firearm, then pushed him to the ground and stole the vehicle along with the keys and title, said Bango.

Brown was later identified by his Facebook profile and arrested.

He was charged with robbery and larceny and held on a $50,000 bond

