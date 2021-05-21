Man Busted With Pot After Crash In Fairfield County, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
Kyle Mangan
Kyle Mangan Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after crashing his vehicle into a wooded area.

Kyle Mangan, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, May 19 after New Canaan Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Talmadge Hill Road, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro of New Canaan PD.

Responding officers located the vehicle off the road in the woods, the vehicle had rolled over and was resting on the passenger side of the vehicle.

An investigation into the crash resulted in Mangan being taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and released on his own recognizance.

In addition, Mangan was issued an infraction for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

