Man Busted With Ecstasy, Pot During Routine Traffic Stop, Wilton Police Say

A 20-year-old area man was allegedly busted with drugs following a traffic stop for equipment and moving violations.
Cristian Velez, 20, of Norwalk, was arrested on Saturday, June 27, in Fairfield County following a stop by Wilton Police, said Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk.
According to police, Velez was stopped driving a white 2008 Nissan Altima near the intersection of Danbury Road and Cannon Road for equipment and moving violations.
During the stop, officers found that Velez was driving with a suspended license, and officers detected an odor of marijuana, Kluk said.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were allegedly found:
- One plastic bag containing five ecstasy pills (two purple "Darth Vader", three green "Minions") found in driver's door
- One black digital scale containing marijuana-like residue hidden behind the driving column
- Two plastic bags containing marijuana hidden behind the center console panel facing towards the rear seat totaling 1.115 ounces
- Multiple cell phones
Velez was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of controlled substance
- Possession of more than 0.5oz marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana with intent to sell
- Operating MV with a suspended license
- Failure to maintain proper lane
- Illegal tints without proper display of tint sticker
He was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30.
