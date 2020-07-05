Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Busted With Ecstasy, Pot During Routine Traffic Stop, Wilton Police Say

Cristian Velez
Cristian Velez Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A 20-year-old area man was allegedly busted with drugs following a traffic stop for equipment and moving violations.

Cristian Velez, 20, of Norwalk, was arrested on Saturday, June 27, in Fairfield County following a stop by Wilton Police, said Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk.

According to police, Velez was stopped driving a white 2008 Nissan Altima near the intersection of Danbury Road and Cannon Road for equipment and moving violations.

During the stop, officers found that Velez was driving with a suspended license, and officers detected an odor of marijuana, Kluk said.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were allegedly found:

  • One plastic bag containing five ecstasy pills (two purple "Darth Vader", three green "Minions") found in driver's door
  • One black digital scale containing marijuana-like residue hidden behind the driving column
  • Two plastic bags containing marijuana hidden behind the center console panel facing towards the rear seat totaling 1.115 ounces
  • Multiple cell phones

Velez was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of controlled substance
  • Possession of more than 0.5oz marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to sell
  • Operating MV with a suspended license
  • Failure to maintain proper lane
  • Illegal tints without proper display of tint sticker

He was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30.

