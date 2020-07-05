Man Busted With Ecstasy, Pot During Routine Traffic Stop, Wilton Police Say

A 20-year-old area man was allegedly busted with drugs following a traffic stop for equipment and moving violations.

Cristian Velez, 20, of Norwalk, was arrested on Saturday, June 27, in Fairfield County following a stop by Wilton Police, said Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk.

According to police, Velez was stopped driving a white 2008 Nissan Altima near the intersection of Danbury Road and Cannon Road for equipment and moving violations.

During the stop, officers found that Velez was driving with a suspended license, and officers detected an odor of marijuana, Kluk said.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were allegedly found:

One plastic bag containing five ecstasy pills (two purple "Darth Vader", three green "Minions") found in driver's door

One black digital scale containing marijuana-like residue hidden behind the driving column

Two plastic bags containing marijuana hidden behind the center console panel facing towards the rear seat totaling 1.115 ounces

Multiple cell phones

Velez was arrested and charged with:

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of more than 0.5oz marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Operating MV with a suspended license

Failure to maintain proper lane

Illegal tints without proper display of tint sticker

He was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.