Man Busted For Operating Drug Factory In Fairfield County, State Police Say

Dashon Johnson
Dashon Johnson Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Fairfield County man has been arrested by the state drug task force for allegedly selling drugs from his home.

Dashon Johnson, age 41, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 18, on a warrant following an investigation into drug sales in the area, said the Connecticut State Police.

Johnson, who is a convicted felon, was allegedly selling drugs from his home on Lenox Avenue in Bridgeport, state police said.

During the search, detectives found the cash, a firearm, an amount of crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, and drug packaging materials. 

Johnson was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G where he was charged with:

  • Operation of drug factory
  • Possession of drugs with intent to sell
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Transfer or purchase of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is being held on a $300,000 bail which he was unable to make.

The investigation was the result of collaborative efforts by The CT State Police, Bridgeport Police, Westport Police, and Orange Police Departments to reduce violent crimes in the South West CT Region, state police said. 

