Man Busted For Driving Stolen Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle after police stopped the car with stop sticks.

Camron Bailey, age 22, of Norwalk, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 3, by Westport Police after an officer on patrol spotted him driving a blue Nissan Xterra on Post Road East.

The officer was aware that a vehicle of the same make and model was stolen from the town of Fairfield sometime last week, said Westport PD Lieutenant David Wolf.

The car’s license plate was run, and it was confirmed that the vehicle in question was in fact a stolen car. The officer continued to follow the Nissan, which was traveling at normal speeds, while other officers set up a perimeter.

As the car was moving through the intersection of Riverside Avenue at Bridge Street an officer deployed stop sticks at which point the car’s tires began to slowly deflate. Bailey pulled over on I-95 in the area of Exit 18 as he was no longer able to drive on the flat tires, Wolf said.

Bailey was taken into custody without incident. It was later found that Bailey had multiple failure to appear warrants stemming from arrests in both Norwalk and Greenwich, Wolf said.

Bailey was charged with:

Larceny

Four counts of failure to appear, first-degree

Two counts of failure to appear, second-degree

Three counts of failure to pay or plead

He was held on bonds totaling $151,000.

