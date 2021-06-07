Man Attempted To Rob Woman Behind Fairfield County Restaurant, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a woman as she was walking in a parking lot behind a restaurant.

Joseph Riley, age 40, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Sunday, May 30, by police following the reported attempted robbery in Darien, said Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police Department.

According to Palmieri, the woman told officers that a Black man wearing a gray sweatshirt approached her and demanded money as she walking behind the Bodega Taco Bar.

When she refused to give Riley money, he attempted to pull her purse off her arm, police said.

Two witnesses gave officers a matching account of the events as described by the victim, Palmieri said.

Officers checking the area found Riley, who matched the description given by the woman.

When asked Riley admitted to having an interaction with the victim in regards to money.

It was also determined that there was an active bench warrant for Riley in regards to a violation of probation.

He was arrested and charged with a criminal attempt at robbery and violation of probation.

Riley was held on a $50,000 bond in regards to the warrant and an additional $100,000 in regards to the incident.

