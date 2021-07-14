Man Arrested In Connection With Fairfield County Vehicle Burglary, Theft, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing one vehicle and credit cards from a second.

Christopher Mulkern, age 21, of Stratford, was arrested on Thursday, July 8, for the incident which took place in December 2020 in Darien, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, after the December incident, officers were investigating an auto larceny at 2 Whaling Road in Darien where a messenger bag was taken from a parked motor vehicle.

Reported missing was a wallet with bank cards and identifications, police said. The victim reported the cards had been used since being stolen.

While canvassing the area, officers spotted several vehicles stopped in the area of Long Neck Point and Pear Tree Point roads.

When the occupants saw the officers, two of the suspects abandoned their vehicles and got into an Audi sedan. The Audi then took off at a high rate of speed, Palmieri said.

Officers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle but could not do so safely.

The two abandoned vehicles were a 2020 Range Rover and a 2019 Mercedes Benz which had been removed from the residence at 138 Goodwives River Road earlier in the evening.

Both had been unlocked with the keys inside.

An investigation led officers to identify Mulkern as a suspect in the stolen Land Rover incident.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Mulkern was taken into custody by the Stratford Police in regards to a stolen motor vehicle in another jurisdiction.

At the time of his arrest, Mulkern was in possession of the bank card owned by the victim at 2 Whaling Road, Palmieri said.

In June an arrest warrant was applied for and granted in regards to both the stolen Range Rover and the motor vehicle burglary.

On Thursday, Mulkerin was arrested and charged with:

Burglary;

Illegal use of a payment card;

Three counts of larceny;

Two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny.

Mulkerin remains in custody on a combined $200,000 bond.

