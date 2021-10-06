Man Arranged To Have Sex With 13-Year-Old From Fairfield County, Police Say

A man has been apprehended after arriving in Connecticut believing he was going to be having sex with a child, police announced.

Detectives in Fairfield County from the Greenwich Police Department’s Special Victims Section had been engaged for several weeks in an internet undercover sexual predator investigation.

The suspect believed one of the detectives was a 13-year old girl and began extensive conversations which included him sending explicit text messages indicating specific sex acts he wanted to engage with what he believed was a juvenile child, said police.

The suspect also sent explicit photographs of male genitalia to the undercover investigator and communicated his desire to travel to Greenwich in order to perform sex acts, according to police.

A meeting was arranged for Sunday, Oct. 3, and the suspect subsequently arrived at the agreed-upon location in Greenwich where he was arrested without incident by Greenwich Police.

Found in the suspect’s possession at the time of the arrest was a cell phone used to communicate with the believed minor child, in addition to marijuana he had offered to smoke with the believed child and a box of condoms, said police.

The suspect has been identified as John Cesarini, age 36, of Abington, Massachusetts, in Plymouth County.

He was charged with:

Criminal attempt at sexual contact with a victim Under the age of 16;

Criminal attempt at sexual sssault, second degree;

Criminal attempt at enticing a minor By computer.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 18.

“Greenwich Police continues its efforts to protect vulnerable members of our community from child predators," Greenwich PD Deputy Chief of Police Robert Berry said. "Our Special Victims Section is at the forefront of initiatives to keep our children safe, however, we urge parents to remain vigilant and monitor their children’s online activity and who they engage with through phone, text, email, and social media.

"We will remain proactive in addressing threats and encourage the community to keep us aware of suspicious activity."

