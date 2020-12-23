Man Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Patrons, Employees Of Fairfield County Restaurant, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was out on bond on assault charges was arrested again after threatening to shoot and kill everyone in a local restaurant, Bridgeport Police said.

According to the Bridgeport police, Antonio Silva, 53, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 21, after refusing to leave Brasa's Restaurant in Bridgeport at 1439 Madison Ave., and then made threats to get his gun and shoot everyone inside,

Silva was banned from the restaurant at the time due to previous incidents, said Scott Appleby, director of the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Following the threat Silva, of Bridgeport, was arrested by police without incident and charged with:

Threatening

Breach of peace

Trespassing

Silva's original bond was set at $10,000, which he could not make. During court on Tuesday, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Nicholas Bove requested that his bond be increased due to the seriousness of the crime and his prior arrest.

The judge increased Silva's bond to $20,000.

The judge also continued the case to Thursday, Feb. 4 and ordered Silva undergo a mental health review.

Siliva was arrested in August and charged with assault and breach of peace. He was free after posting a $2,500 bond.

