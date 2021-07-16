Man Admits To Fairfield County Murder In Retaliation For Robbery, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of another man who he said robbed him and made him strip off his clothes.

Dondre Nesmith, age 25, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, July 15, by the Bridgeport Police, for the Monday, July 12 murder of Javier Flores.

During an interview, Nesmith admitted to shooting Flores in retaliation for Flores and another man robbing him and forcing him to strip out of his clothes, said Scott Appleby, the City of Bridgeport's director of Emergency Management.

Nesmith was charged with murder.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and will appear in court on Friday, July 16.

"This arrest is a result of the hard work by Detective Winkler, who was the lead detective on the case, and the other members of the Homicide and Identification Units," said Appleby. "Additionally, members of the Fusion Center and the Gang Task Force played key roles in solving the case."

