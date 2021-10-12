Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Fairfield County Restaurant Employee In Face

A man has been apprehended after he threatened to shoot a restaurant employee in Fairfield County in the face, police said.

Orlando Torres, age 55, of the Town of Fairfield, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 7, after police were called to the Southport Diner for reported harassing phone calls.

According to Lt. Eddie Weihe, of the Fairfield Police, Torres had been calling and harassing the employees at the restaurant located at 3350 Post Road.

When a female employee told Torres to stop calling, he threatened to “come down and shoot her in the face,” police said.

Weihe said Torres is familiar to employees at the diner as being a "problem customer."

Officers were able to contact Torres by phone and he turned himself in to officers.

He did not have a firearm with him, Weihe said, and stated he does not own any firearms. He admitted to calling the Southport Diner but denied making any threats.

He was charged with threatening and breach of peace.

