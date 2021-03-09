Man Accused Of Stealing Cash From Vehicle At Country Club In Fairfield County

A New York man was busted for allegedly burglarizing a vehicle at a Fairfield County country club.

Jonathan Millan, age 20, of East Elmhurst, New York, turned himself in to police on Thursday, March 4, for the incident which took place at the Country Club of Darien, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to police, the victim called police to report that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle at the country club and stolen $50 to $60 from his center console.

A review of the security camera footage showed two males entering the victim’s vehicle and leaving the property in a black Honda Accord with a visible New York license plate.

Using the license plate officers were able to identify the driver as Jonathan Millan, who had been recently arrested for a similar crime in Garden City, New Jersey, police said.

A comparison of Millan’s booking photo and the individual seen on the camera footage appeared to be the same person, Palmieri said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Millan's arrest and he turned himself into the police.

Millan was charged with burglary and larceny from a motor vehicle and released on a $50,000 bond.

He is due to appear in court in April.

