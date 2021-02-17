Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Strong Storm Taking Aim On Area
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Ripping Off Fairfield County Resident For Promised Car Repairs, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Giovanni Feliciano
Giovanni Feliciano Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly taking money to make vehicle repairs for an elderly resident that he never performed.

Giovanni Feliciano, age 36, Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 10, for an incident involving him promising automobile-related service to an elderly resident, said Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

Feliciano did not perform the promised service and did not return the resident's money despite repeated attempts to contact him to perform the service, Phillipson said.

 Feliciano was charged larceny and released on a $10,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.