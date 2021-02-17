Man Accused Of Ripping Off Fairfield County Resident For Promised Car Repairs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly taking money to make vehicle repairs for an elderly resident that he never performed.

Giovanni Feliciano, age 36, Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 10, for an incident involving him promising automobile-related service to an elderly resident, said Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

Feliciano did not perform the promised service and did not return the resident's money despite repeated attempts to contact him to perform the service, Phillipson said.

Feliciano was charged larceny and released on a $10,000 bond.

