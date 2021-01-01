Man Accused Of Repeatedly Harassing, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend In Fairfield County

A man who had allegedly been threatening and harassing an ex-girlfriend and her family has been arrested.

Derek Pleasant, 51, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 28, for the incidents which had been occurring since October, said Darien Police Captain Jeremiah Marron.

The victim, a Darien resident, told police on Thursday, Oct. 1, about the ongoing threatening and police met with Pleasant on that same day where he said he would no longer contact the victim, Marron said.

Just several weeks later, on Monday, Nov. 9, the victim again contacted police and reported that Pleasant had come to her Darien home around 12:30 p.m. and wanted to come in. The victim told him to leave and took a photo of the vehicle he was in with her cell phone, police said.

When Pleasant saw that she had taken a photo, he got out of the vehicle and allegedly stole her phone.

Following the second complaint, Pleasant refused to come to the police department to be interviewed. As a result of this incident, an arrest warrant was applied for and granted for disorderly conduct, larceny, criminal trespass, Marron said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, officers met with the victim who explained that Pleasant had called her work cell phone seven times in 30 minutes.

The victim explained that Pleasant was threatening the victim and the victim’s family. Officers were not able to contact Pleasant however an additional arrest warrant was applied for and granted for the charge of harassment, Marron added.

On Friday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the victim’s residence on a report of Pleasant being seen on Ring camera footage.

The victim told officers that Pleasant had left the area but that he was seen walking on the property. A search of the property revealed that Pleasant left an empty pack of Newport cigarettes on the front steps and also one on the back patio table.

Attempts to contact Pleasant were again negative and a third arrest warrant was applied for and granted for the charges of criminal trespass and stalking.

Combined efforts by the Darien Police, as well as by N.Y.P.D. were made to take custody of Pleasant but he could not be located.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Darien Police were contacted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department who indicated they had located Pleasant and took him into custody on the strength of the arrest warrants.

Pleasant was then incarcerated at the Westchester County Jail. On Monday, Dec. 28, Darien Police responded to the jail and extradited Pleasant.

Pleasant was charged with:

Harassment

Disorderly conduct

Two counts of criminal trespass,

Larceny

Stalking

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

