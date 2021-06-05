Man Accused Of Operating Drug Factory At Home In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been busted for allegedly growing pot and operating a drug factory after police officers smelled marijuana near his home.

Matthew Fabian, age 49, of Trumbull, was arrested on Tuesday, June 1, after he had been seen by police moving several marijuana plants around his property and tending to them as the illegally grown plants were kept in various locations around the exterior of his residence, said Lieutenant Brian D. Weir of the Trumbull PD.

Detectives were in the Daniels Farm Road area when they smelled the distinct odor of freshly growing marijuana plants emitting from Fabian’s property, Weir said.

Detectives also spotted pot plants in several locations on the property before police obtained and executed a search warrant for the premises.

The search resulted in the recovery of more than 20 marijuana plants, various marijuana related growing and packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, and other drug operation related items, to include tents, lights, fans, scales, and chemicals which were all functioning and located inside of the home, Weir said.

Fabian cooperated with police and was charged with the cultivation of marijuana, and the operation of a drug factory.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, June 7.

