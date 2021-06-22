Man Accused Of Fleeing Scene Of Crash In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested following a crash in which he struck two mailboxes and two utility police before fleeing.

The crash took place around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, in the area of the 200 block of Smith Ridge Road (Route 123) in New Canaan.

According to New Canaan PD Lieutenant Jason Ferraro, when officers arrived on the scene they found that a vehicle has gone off the road and struck two mailboxes and two utility poles, damaging all.

The vehicle was unoccupied and the driver was later identified as William O'Connell, age 31, of Trumbull.

Ferraro said O'Connell left the scene and never contacted police.

O'Connell was arrested on Monday, June 21, and charged with evading responsibility/property damage.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

