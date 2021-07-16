Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Eversource Fined $29 Million For Isaias Response
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Breaking Into CT Home While Naked

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ian Wigget
Ian Wigget Photo Credit: Wallingford Police Department

Police apprehended a naked man who allegedly broke into a Connecticut home.

The incident took place in New Haven County just before 9 a.m., on Thursday, July 15, when a Wallingford resident returned home and found the naked man inside the home, said Sgt. Stephen Jaques.

The homeowner immediately left and called the police, he said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man, identified as Ian Wigget, age 41, inside the home.

 It was determined that Wigget had gained entry to the home by breaking a window.

Numerous attempts were made to contact Wigget at his most recent telephone number and via loudspeaker to no avail, Jaques said.

The decision was made to send officers inside the home to apprehend Wigget, who police say is homeless.

 Officers then entered the home and took custody of Wigget without incident. 

Wigget was arrested and charged with burglary, interring with an officer, and criminal mischief.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.