Man Accused Of Attacking Victim During Incident In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Gerard Gibney
Gerard Gibney Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County was nabbed for allegedly attacking another person during a domestic dispute.

Gerard Gibney, age 72, of Darien, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 7 on charges of interfering with an emergency call and disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to a Darien residence on a report of a domestic disturbance. The victim reported that Gibney was attempting to enter the victim’s room to hurt them, Darien Police said.

The victim also told officers that Gibney tried to prevent them from calling 911 and attempted to hit them in the head with his fist.

Gibney was transported to Stamford Hospital due to his condition, police said.

He was arrested by a warrant after his release from the hospital.

