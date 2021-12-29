Latest TikTok Craze Severely Burns CT Child, Fire Officials Say

Fire officials in Connecticut are warning parents and teens of the latest TikTok challenge after a youth was burned while attempting the social media craze.

The New Haven County officials said the incident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in East Haven when a town youth was severely burned.

According to East Haven Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli and Fire Marshal Charles Miller, the youth was trying what's called “The Whoosh Bottle Experiment."

The experiment involves the use of alcohol and a bottle which is ignited and creates a “whoosh," the chief said.

They learned of the youth's experiment while treating them for severe burns, he added.

The child is now being treated at the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center after being transferred from Yale Children’s Hospital.

The Fire Chief reminds the public that fire is not a toy, “this could easily have led to a fatality as well as a major fire in the house. Alcohol is a volatile flammable liquid and can act as an accelerant.” The Chief said.

Fire Marshal Charles Miller investigated the incident and will be reaching out to the East Haven Public Schools to make sure that kids are aware of the potential dangers associated with fire and this latest social media danger.

Miller said “take a few minutes to talk to your children about the dangers of playing with ignitable liquids and matches and monitor what they are watching. This experiment when done incorrectly can cause severe burns that can permanently scar an individual.”

