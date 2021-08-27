Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Large Stash Of Fentanyl Seized In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The drugs seized.
The drugs seized. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Police in Fairfield County seized a large stash of fentanyl during an investigation into an area trafficking operation.

Norwalk Police arrested a Westchester County man during the execution of a search warrant around 2:30 p.m.,  Thursday, Aug. 26.

The investigation was a long-term, joint operation between Norwalk Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Danbury Police Department Narcotics Unit. 

The focus of the investigation targeted suppliers of fentanyl after several fatal and non-fatal overdoses occurred in the greater Norwalk area, said Sergeant Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police.

Arrested was Orlando Jimenez of Yonkers. When apprehended he had two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of pure fentanyl as well as a large quantity of money, Gulino said.

 The total street value of the drugs is approximately $80,000, she added.

"Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that threatens all communities," Gulino said. "A tiny amount is deadly, even if inadvertently inhaled or touched, and puts all first responders coming into contact with the substance, at risk." 

Jimenez was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. 

He is being held without bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.