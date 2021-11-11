Laptops, Possible Other Items Stolen From Office Building In Fairfield County, Police Say

Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Zak Failla
1120 Post Road in Darien.
A suspect is at large in Fairfield County after burglarizing a commercial building and possibly stealing items from other offices, police announced.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to the Bank of America commercial building at 1120 Post Road on Monday, Nov. 1, where there was a reported burglary over the previous weekend.

According to police, an employee of the building reported seeing two laptops in the office on Friday, Nov. 29 before noticing them missing on Sunday, Oct. 31.

During the investigation into the stolen laptops, police said that detectives determined that other offices in the building had possibly been entered over the weekend, though nothing was initially reported missing.

Police said that the investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for any updates.

