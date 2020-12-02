Know Them? Women, Man Wanted For Stealing $7,110 In Items From Ralph Lauren Store In New Canaan

New photos have been released by police investigators in Fairfield County who are attempting to identify and locate suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Ralph Lauren.

The New Canaan Police Department issued an alert for four suspects who have been identified as suspects in a pair of retail thefts that were reported at Ralph Lauren on Elm Street last month.

Police said that the first robbery was on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the second coming shortly before Thanksgiving on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

In total, the two robberies net the suspects approximately $7,110 worth of clothing.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department’s Investigative Section by calling (203) 594-3523.

