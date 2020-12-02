Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Another School In Fairfield County Moves To Remote Due To Staff Shortages
Police & Fire

Know Them? Women, Man Wanted For Stealing $7,110 In Items From Ralph Lauren Store In New Canaan

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suspects are wanted in New Canaan after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Suspects are wanted in New Canaan after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Suspects are wanted in New Canaan after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Suspects are wanted in New Canaan after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

New photos have been released by police investigators in Fairfield County who are attempting to identify and locate suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Ralph Lauren.

The New Canaan Police Department issued an alert for four suspects who have been identified as suspects in a pair of retail thefts that were reported at Ralph Lauren on Elm Street last month.

Police said that the first robbery was on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the second coming shortly before Thanksgiving on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

In total, the two robberies net the suspects approximately $7,110 worth of clothing.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department’s Investigative Section by calling (203) 594-3523.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.