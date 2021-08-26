Know Them? Trio Wanted In Fairfield County 'Armed, Dangerous,' Police Say

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying three men wanted in connection with multiple thefts and a carjacking.

In Fairfield County, the Bridgeport Police Department's Robbery/Burglary Unit is looking to identify the individual shown wearing the Adidas tee-shirt.

He is allegedly responsible for multiple crimes on the west side of the city, including a carjacking on Carleton Ave. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, during which the victim was assaulted.

This individual is considered armed and dangerous, said Det. Jeffrey A. Holtz of the Bridgeport Police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, he allegedly engaged the patrol division in pursuit while driving a stolen white 2021 Honda HRV bearing New York registration KNA-7998.

During the pursuit, he intentionally struck a patrol car occupied by an officer, Holtz said.

This individual, along with the two other suspects pictured above are part of a group wanted for allegedly stealing and transporting vehicles between Bridgeport and Westchester County, New York, he added.

"They also recently are believed to have engaged the New York State Police in pursuit on I-87," Holtz said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department's tip-line at (203) 576-TIPS (8477), or the Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293.

All tips will be considered confidential.

