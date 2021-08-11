Contact Us
Police & Fire

Know Them? Three Wanted In Fairfield County Commercial Burglary, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Police in Bridgeport are asking the public for help identifying the men allegedly involved in a commercial burglary.
Police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects who allegedly took part in a Fairfield County commercial burglary.

The burglary took place on Friday, Aug. 6 at 155 Carrie St., in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Police Det. Ken McKenna.

Any information on the identities of these suspects is asked to contact Det. Ken McKenna at 203-581-5245. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

