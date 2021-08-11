Know Them? Three Wanted In Fairfield County Commercial Burglary, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects who allegedly took part in a Fairfield County commercial burglary.

The burglary took place on Friday, Aug. 6 at 155 Carrie St., in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Police Det. Ken McKenna.

Any information on the identities of these suspects is asked to contact Det. Ken McKenna at 203-581-5245.

