Know Them? Men Wanted In Connection With Shooting Death Of Fairfield County Man

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying four men in connection with a homicide.

The Bridgeport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the four males in the attached video.

The men are wanted for questioning in the Saturday, Aug. 28, homicide of Jamel Hayden on Lincoln Avenue.

According to authorities, at around 12:31 p.m. Saturday, Bridgeport Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue on the report of a motor vehicle accident with shots fired and a party down.

The operator and sole occupant of a red Honda CR-V had been shot and involved in a motor vehicle accident, Bridgeport PD Captain Kevin Gilleran said.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Jamel Hayden of Bridgeport, was quickly transported to St Vincent’s where he later died.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-8477.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.