Know Him? Police Search For Car Burglary Suspect In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Photos have been released by police in Norwalk of a man wanted in connection to a car burglary. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Departent

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Fairfield County released photos of a suspect implicated in a car burglary that took place on Clinton Avenue in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 14.

The suspect later used credit cards stolen from the vehicle at an area gas station in Norwalk, police said.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and are not attempting to identify and locate the man.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Norwalk Police Det. Nik Kougiomtzidis by calling (203) 854-3185 or the department’s tip line at (203) 854-3111.

