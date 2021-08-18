Know Him? Police In Fairfield County Searching For Arson Suspect

Police in Connecticut are searching for a man who is wanted in connection for allegedly setting a fire on purpose and then watching the flames from a distance.

The man allegedly set fire to a structure in Fairfield County on the corner of Olive and Rosedale streets in Bridgeport on Friday, Jan. 15, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for the city.

Appleby said the man was seen on surveillance footage walking away after setting the fire to the building and watching from a distance.

Bridgeport investigators and the Bridgeport Fire Department have spent months attempting to identify the man, but are hoping the public can help.

“All other leads have been followed up on and ruled out,” Appleby said.

Police describe the man as having a distinctive walk and smokes cigarettes. He was described by police as being heavy-set with possibly dark facial hair.

The Connecticut Arson Tip Award Program is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Harper at 203-581-5239, the fire inspector at 203-576-7853, or the arson hotline at 1-800-84ARSON.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.