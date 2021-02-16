Know Him? Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Armed CVS Robber

Police in Connecticut are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly robbed at CVS at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 8:12 a.m., Friday, Jan. 1, at the CVS located at 90 Main St., in Windsor Locks, said Lieutenant Paul Cherniack of the Windsor Locks Police Deparatment.

The suspect, described by the victim as a heavyset white male, entered the store and approached the clerk, Cherniack said.

The man then threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded the money from the register before fleeing with the cash, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schaffrick at 860-627-4686.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.