Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Armed Norwalk Carjacker

Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed man wanted for allegedly carjacking a cabbie.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 9 p.m., Friday, June 19, in the area of Ward Street and Random Road in Norwalk, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwicker.

According to Zwickler, the man, who was armed with a handgun, carjacked an EverReady Taxi Cab.

The suspect is described as a being a Black male, 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, approximately 50-years old, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with a “Batman” symbol, blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and black shoes, Zwickler said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Sura at 203-854-3039 or by email at jsura@norwalkct.org.

