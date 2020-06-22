Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Armed Norwalk Carjacker

Kathy Reakes
Know him? Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly carjacked a cabbie.
Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed man wanted for allegedly carjacking a cabbie.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 9 p.m., Friday, June 19, in the area of Ward Street and Random Road in Norwalk, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwicker.

According to Zwickler, the man, who was armed with a handgun, carjacked an EverReady Taxi Cab.

The suspect is described as a being a Black male, 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, approximately 50-years old, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with a “Batman” symbol, blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and black shoes, Zwickler said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Sura at 203-854-3039 or by email at jsura@norwalkct.org.

