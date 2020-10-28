Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Alleged Fairfield County Robbery Suspect

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted an 80-year-old man and stole money from the victim in Fairfield County.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, when the man was assaulted and robbed while entering 55 Yacht Street in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Capt. Brian. Fitzgerald.

According to police, the victim reports that the man followed him home and entered the building under the guise that he was going to help him.

Once inside the building, the assailant pushed the victim into the elevator where he was assaulted and stole $60 from the victim.

The victim sustained a serious injury to his eye and was treated at Bridgeport Hospital.

Detectives were able to retrieve video surveillance footage of the assault and still images of the assailant.

He is described as a 30-40-year-old black male, medium complexion, approximately 6-feet tall with a grey beard. He was wearing a "Black Lives Matter" mask, black hooded jacket, light blue jean shorts, Nike Air Force high top sneakers, and a black backpack with grey trim.

Anyone who can identify the person responsible for this assault and robbery is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS or Detective Frank Santora at 203-581-5291.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.