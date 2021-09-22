Know Him? Man Wanted For Robbing Branch Of Fairfield County Bank

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed an area bank.

The bank robbery took place around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at the Fairfield County Bank at 121 New Canaan Ave., in Norwalk.

According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police, the man, wearing blue latex gloves, a hard hat, sunglasses, and a mask resembling a tiger’s mouth, passed the teller a note demanding cash and that he was armed.

The suspect did not display a weapon but manipulated his backpack to make it seem like he was armed, Gulino said.

He was given money and fled the area in a white sedan with no license plates, possibly an older model Hyundai, and was last seen in the area of Parallel Street and Cavanaugh Street.

Norwalk Police are asking anyone who may know or recognize the suspect, to contact Det. Sura at 203-854- 3039.

You can also provide anonymous information by calling the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

