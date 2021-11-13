Know Him? CT State Police Search For Residential Burglary Suspect

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who broke into a home and stole more than 1,000 in power tools.

The burglary took. place on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at a residence in the town of Woodstock in Windham County, state police said.

Based upon home security footage, it was determined that the burglary had occurred overnight, at approximately 2:23 a.m. police said.

An estimate of more than $1,000 worth of power tools were allegedly taken from the residence by the suspect, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Giard at Troop D 860-779-4900 x2003. Reference case #2100461635.

All calls may be kept confidential.

