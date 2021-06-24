Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Know Him? CT State Police Looking To ID Suspect Who Stole Items From Fast Track Station

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know Him? Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a Fast Track Station.
Know Him? Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a Fast Track Station. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for allegedly breaking into a Fast Track Station and stealing numerous items.

The incident took place around 6 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, when troopers assigned to Troop H-Hartford were dispatched to the New Britain Fast Track Station after receiving reports of two trucks and a storage unit that were broken into.

Several items were taken from the premises including lawn equipment and tools, state police said.

Video surveillance showed a visual of the suspect that committed the crime. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male approximately 5-foot-8, wearing a red T-Shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000 in reference to case number No. 2100241792. 

Calls can be made anonymously.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.