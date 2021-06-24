Know Him? CT State Police Looking To ID Suspect Who Stole Items From Fast Track Station

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for allegedly breaking into a Fast Track Station and stealing numerous items.

The incident took place around 6 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, when troopers assigned to Troop H-Hartford were dispatched to the New Britain Fast Track Station after receiving reports of two trucks and a storage unit that were broken into.

Several items were taken from the premises including lawn equipment and tools, state police said.

Video surveillance showed a visual of the suspect that committed the crime. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male approximately 5-foot-8, wearing a red T-Shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000 in reference to case number No. 2100241792.

Calls can be made anonymously.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.