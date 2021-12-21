Knife-Wielding Man Holds BB Gun To Driver's Head On I-84, State Police Say

State police arrested a Connecticut man after he allegedly held a BB gun to the head of a driver of the vehicle he was in and a knife to the driver's wrist, in what police are calling a domestic violence incident.

The incident took place around noon Sunday, Dec. 19 on I-84 near Manchester and into Hartford County, Connecticut State Police said.

Police first became aware of the incident after receiving numerous 911 calls from the public reporting the erratic operation of a vehicle on I-84.

Troopers responded and stopped the vehicle on Rt. 5/15 southbound, prior to exit 87, in Hartford, state police said.

An investigation revealed that a domestic violence incident had occurred inside of the vehicle, as the victim was driving.

The front passenger, New Haven County resident Enrique Sosa, age 20, of Hamden, allegedly placed a BB gun to the driver’s head while making verbal threats, police said.

Sosa was also accused of holding a large knife against the victim’s right wrist while they were driving the vehicle, police added.

Troopers said Sosa grabbed the steering wheel and threatened to crash the vehicle.

The victim sustained a minor injury.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, Sosa was placed under arrested and charged with:

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct

Assault

Threatening

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful restraint

Sosa was held on a $250,000 bond.

"Thanks to the quick thinking of members of the public who reported the erratic movement of the vehicle to 911, State Police were able to interrupt this incident and minimize the risk of serious injury to the victim as well as other members of the public," State Police said.

