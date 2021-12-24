Contact Us
Police & Fire

K-9 Locates Fleeing Suspect Who Threw Knife At Victim, CT State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
K-9 Chase
K-9 Chase Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut State Police K-9 is being credited with helping track down a man wanted for allegedly throwing a machete-style knife at another person during a domestic dispute.

The incident took place in Litchfield County on Tuesday, Dec. 14, when troopers responded to a home in Harwinton for possible domestic violence.

When troopers arrived on the scene they found that the accused, identified as a 52-year-old man, had allegedly thrown a machete-style knife at another person and fled into a wooded area near the home, police said.

That's when Trooper Kenney and his K-9 partner, Chase, began a track in the woods surrounding the residence and located the suspect a short time later. 

The man, who declined to be interviewed, was taken into custody charged with:

  • Threatening
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Disorderly conduct

He was held on a $20,000 bond.

