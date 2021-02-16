Juvenile Driving Stolen Vehicle Is Killed In Fairfield County Crash, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating an incident in which a juvenile was killed after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle he was driving.

The incident took place around 8:05 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, when Westport Police received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from the Exxon Gas Station, located at 1510 Post Road East in Westport, said Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras and Westport Police Chief Fotios Koskinas.

The driver of the vehicle was paying for gas inside the gas station when his 2019 Honda Pilot was stolen from the pump.

A short time later, Westport Police located the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Turkey Hill Road and Post Road East, said Westport Police Lieutenant David Wolf.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but disengaged due to the suspect’s reckless driving and high speeds.

Minutes later, at approximately 8:12 a.m., a Fairfield Police detective came upon a motor vehicle crash involving the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Post Road and Jelliff Lane in Fairfield, Wolf said.

The gray Honda Pilot rolled over and came to a stop off the side of the road. The driver, later identified as a juvenile male from Bridgeport, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered what appeared to be serious injuries, Wolf added.

Fairfield Police and Fire personnel provided emergency medical care on the scene and the male was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport where he later died.

The Fairfield Police Crash Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation and reconstruction of the crash while the Westport Police Department continues to investigate the stolen vehicle incident.

Initial crash reconstruction data indicates the suspect vehicle was traveling 99 miles per hour five seconds before the crash occurred, Wolf said.

"Fairfield Chief Kalamaras and Westport Chief Koskinas express their sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time," he added.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have additional information is asked to contact either the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800 or Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

This incident remains under active investigation.

