Juvenile Crashes Car Into Multi-Family CT Home

Two Connecticut families have been displaced after a minor drove a stolen car into their multi-family home.

The incident took place around 10:43 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 31 when Hartford Police responded to a home at 288 Flatbush Ave., on a report that a vehicle struck the home, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert

When police arrived on the scene, a minor driving the stolen car was “quickly located," Boisvert said.

Hartford fire department officials deemed the house “unsafe” and both families of the residence were displaced, he added.

The minor driving the car was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

He was issued a summons and released to the mother’s custody after being treated, Boisvert said.

