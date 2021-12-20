Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: Study Reveals Top 5 Symptoms Of Omicron Variant
Police & Fire

Juvenile Charged After Social Media Threat To CT School, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bristol Central High School
Bristol Central High School Photo Credit: Bristol Central School District

A Connecticut juvenile has been arrested for allegedly posting a threatening social media post targeting a school in the region.

The unidentified Hartford County teen was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 19, after posting a picture of an unknown person with weapons with a quote "Bristol Central Next," said Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police Department.

Lund said the post was one of many that have been made nationwide over the past week and the juvenile was "re-posting" an image that had been circulated.

"The unidentified person in the photograph has no ties to Bristol," he said.

The investigation showed that the juvenile recklessly created alarm for the community, Lund said.

The juvenile was charged with breach of peace.

"At this time, there is no credible threat towards Bristol schools," Lund said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.