Juvenile Charged After Social Media Threat To CT School, Police Say

A Connecticut juvenile has been arrested for allegedly posting a threatening social media post targeting a school in the region.

The unidentified Hartford County teen was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 19, after posting a picture of an unknown person with weapons with a quote "Bristol Central Next," said Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police Department.

Lund said the post was one of many that have been made nationwide over the past week and the juvenile was "re-posting" an image that had been circulated.

"The unidentified person in the photograph has no ties to Bristol," he said.

The investigation showed that the juvenile recklessly created alarm for the community, Lund said.

The juvenile was charged with breach of peace.

"At this time, there is no credible threat towards Bristol schools," Lund said.

